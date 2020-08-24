Weather
Watch live at 7PM: Republican National Convention Coverage
NBC News Decision 2020
(NBC News)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Latest News
News
Exclusive: Fargo man speaks after losing leg in farming incident; OSHA investigating
Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By
Joshua Peguero
A federal agency is investigating a Fargo agricultural company after an employee lost his leg.
News
News: UND COVID safety plan
Updated: 27 minutes ago
UND COVID cases
News
News - Fargo man speaks after losing leg in farming incident
Updated: 32 minutes ago
News
Point of View August 24- Part 1
Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4
News
Point of View August 24- Part 3
Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4
Latest News
News
Point of View August 24- Part 2
Updated: 39 minutes ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4
News
News - 6:00PM News August 24 - Part 1
Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
News
News - 6:00PM News August 24 - Part 2
Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Sports
Sports - Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall - 6PM Update
Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Forecast
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - August 24
Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
News
UND talks safety plan as classes start and COVID-19 cases spike
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Cali Hubbard
The fear continues to grow on the university of North Dakota's campus as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.