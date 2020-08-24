UND talks safety plan as classes start and COVID-19 cases spike

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The fear continues to grow on the university of North Dakota’s campus as COVID-19 cases continue to climb. UND students started classes Monday and over 200 people have the virus.

Freshmen like Gabe Brisbois and Nicholas Burgess have said their farewells to home as they enter their next phase in life: to earn commercial aviation degrees.

"I think my biggest worry is there's an outbreak, and we get sent home, and we're not able to be here," said UND Freshman Gabe Brisbois.

"I still don't think it's really been taken very seriously like I've still seen fraternities and sororities having out front," said UND Freshman Nicholas Burgess.

The talk of COVID-19 cases going up has many worried that campus will shut down.

“For me, I had to drive 15 hours to get here, so getting sent home for that is going to be a little angering,” said Burgess.

"As of right now, as we are speaking, we have 203 reported positive cases between faculty, staff and students," said Meloney Linder, UND Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

Linder said students can monitor active COVID-19 cases through their reporting dashboard online.

“We’re encouraging everybody on campus on whether you’re on campus or off-campus to have practices to stay healthy,” said Linder. “Wear the mask, social distance when you can. That’s how we’re going to keep everyone in our communities healthy.”

Other universities, like NDSU and MSUM, have an active reporting dashboard that keeps track of cases like UND.

