St. Cloud police searching for pawn shop robbers

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -

Police in St. Cloud are searching for three men suspected of robbing a downtown pawn shop.

The St. Cloud Times reports officers responded to a report of a robbery at Security Coin and Pawn Shop around midday Friday.

Three men had entered the store and approached two employees behind the counter.

One man left but the other two each grabbed an employee and punched them in their faces.

The two men then leaped over the counter, took jewelry from a display case and left.

