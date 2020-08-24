Advertisement

Spotty Storms This Week and A Cold Shot Next

Temperatures stay above average into the week with passing shots of rain and thunder
By Hutch Johnson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TUESDAY: Most of the day will be summer-like, with late clouds and thunder possible mainly after dinner and overnight. Temperatures will be warm in the south and seasonable in the north. Mid and upper 80s possible for a few of our southern counties.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Wednesday and Thursday, will bring cooler temperatures in the 70s for most some scattered showers or storms are possible both days. Wednesday morning brings showers and periods of passing thundershowers will be possible through the day on Thursday.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: We close the week and head into the weekend with some quiet and dry weather. Temperatures will be seasonable, near 75-80 for most. Saturday looks like a keeper!

SUNDAY: Some showers or storms will be possible as we enter the second half of the weekend. This cold front will have some punch, and most will see temps in the 65-73 range. Showers and thunder possible.

MONDAY: Much colder air pushes into the northern plains. The mountains of Montana could see SNOW!! For us, no flakes! Cooler temps are expected with lows in the 50s and highs in the 57 to 67 range!!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms possible in our far eastern counties, and exiting east. Otherwise, partly cloudy and temps slipping into the 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of thundershowers. Low: 65. High: 86.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 82.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with the chance of showers and storms. Low: 64. High: 81.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and pleasant! Low: 59. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. High: 79.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Low: 60. High: 73.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds with cool northerly wind. Low: 57. High: 65.

