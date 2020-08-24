Second annual Ride with Natalee event raises over $11,000 for Children’s Advocacy Center

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It's full-throttle on the road to healing for a Fargo family.

"She's either going to be a victim or a survivor, and it's kind of up to you on how you look at this," Mom Rosa Strubbe says. "So we went into this with Natalee is a survivor."

Hundreds gathered Sunday for the second annual Ride with Natalee fundraiser at Harley Davidson.

"We wanted to show her that no matter what the world dishes out to you, that you can make a change out of something as negative as this," Rosa Strubbe says.

Natalee Strubbe was four years old when she was sexually assaulted by her 13-year-old babysitter in 2019. Now, riders are standing with the family and against child sexual assault.

"This is North Dakota and Minnesota," Dar Jahnig with the Women in the Wind Red River Valley Chapter says. "When it comes to kids, how can you not have a soft heart? It's an awesome cause. We are proud to be a part of it."

Nearly 250 riders raised over $11,000 for the Red River Children's Advocacy Center.

"I feel like it's something that is so crucial for our community, and so many kids in our community," Forensic Interviewer with the Children's Advocacy Center says. "To see this amount of support for these survivors and for the cause, it's overwhelming."

This is the place that helped the Strubbe’s through their trials. Natalee graduated from therapy last year. She’s no longer showing signs of PTSD and the Strubbe’s are keeping on to share their mission.

The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center offers free mental health services to children and families in need.

