Pediatricians want live crisis drills to end

As many students head back to school, the country’s leading pediatricians are warning about live crisis drills.

They say many drills that simulate an active shooter are causing undue distress and anxiety for children.

There have been reports of kids crying, fainting, vomiting and even sending goodbye notes to parents during these realistic drills.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now recommending against the drills for younger children, and only with advance consent for teens.

The statement also says notice of drills should be provided to parents, students and school staff in advance to allow parents to opt out.

And students should be able to take a break or stop participating in the drills at any time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.