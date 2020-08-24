Moorhead apartment evacuated for fire extinguisher stunt

MOORHEAD, MINN (Valley News Live) - People had to rush out of their apartment building in the middle of the night when fire alarms blasted through the halls.

It happened around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 in the 2400 block of 36th St. S.

A haze was reported in the hallways and fire fighters learned it was from someone using a fire extinguisher in the building.

People spent more than 15 minutes outside as emergency crews checked the building and then cleaned up the hallways.

