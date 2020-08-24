Man killed when another boat strikes his docked boat

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A boat crash on Otter Tail Lake left one man dead and another man in jail.

Otter Tail County deputies say Charles Gramith, 73, of Roseville, MN, struck a docked boat at a high rate of speed on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Neil Baker, 52, of Elysian, MN had just returned to his dock after he and several family members had been out on the water.

Several family members had already got off the boat, as Neil Baker and his wife remained in the boat organizing its contents and securing it to the dock.

That is when authorities say Gramith struck the parked boat.

Baker and his wife were thrown from the boat into the water.

Baker was pulled from the water by several neighbors that rushed to the scene. Once EMS and law enforcement arrived on scene, Neil Baker, was pronounced deceased.

Deputies say Charles Gramith is the neighbor directly to the north of the Baker’s lake property.

Charles Gramith was later arrested for Criminal Vehicular Homicide. The investigation is on-going.

