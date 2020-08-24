Weather
Live: Republican National Convention officially nominates Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
(Evan Vucci | AP)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
Updated: 41 minutes ago
News
News - Amber Alert issued; suspects may be headed to North Dakota
Updated: 24 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
News
Fargo man raped sleeping Moorhead woman, court documents say
Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By
Bailey Hurley
A Fargo man is facing rape charges after an alleged incident in January 2019.
Back To School
Back To School Start Dates:
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
David Spofford
Back To School Start Dates:
News
Fargo police 2 arrested men involved in alleged summer burglaries
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Joshua Peguero
Fargo police have arrested two men tied to at least 19 burglary and thefts from motor vehicle cases that happened this summer.
News
UPDATE: Gas line leak forces road closure near MSUM
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
Scanner traffic indicates police will close off the area around 4th Ave. S. and 13th St. S.
Valley Today
Amber Alert issued; suspects may be headed to North Dakota
Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities are searching for a 6-month-old boy abducted Saturday night in Columbia Falls, Montana.
News
Hanging on for life: Car crashes through median and fence, hangs off side of bridge
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
When crews arrived, they saw a car hanging off the side of the bridge with the driver pinned inside.
Valley Today
Man killed when another boat strikes his docked boat
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Lisa Budeau
Otter Tail County deputies say a man was killed when a 73-year-old man struck a docked boat at a high rate of speed on Saturday afternoon.
Valley Today
Car prowlers spotted in Moorhead
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
If you see anything suspicious, you’re urged to call police.
News
News - 10:00PM News August 23 - Part 3
Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD