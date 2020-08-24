Kindred, Casselton Schools to start full-time in-person learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was the first day back in the classroom for many students and staff in the Valley today after over five months away due to COVID-19.

Kindred Public Schools started full-time in person classes this morning while Central Cass Schools welcomed teachers back to prepare to do the same next week.

“There’s really not a lot normal about the start of this year, it is a challenge to say the least,” Kindred Superintendent Steve Hall said.

Both Kindred and Central Cass Public Schools say it was a long summer full of intense planning, but say they’re excited to have some sort of normalcy back in the classroom.

“We have a responsibility to educate kids and if we can do it in person, which we’re fortunate that we can at this time, but we also have to be ready that we might have to go to a hybrid model,” Central Cass Superintendent Morgan Forness said.

Both superintendents say the state and county health departments have given them the green light to start the school year in person due to the low amount of COVID-19 cases both in each city as well as within the district, but say they know that could change at any moment which is why they’re taking as many precautions as possible.

“Asking somebody to wear a mask to help make that a reality is probably a small thing we can do to assure that we can stay open as long as possible,” Forness said.

Forness says while masks aren’t required for Central Cass students, they are highly recommended meanwhile Kindred says masks are mandatory.

“When students enter the building and when they’re going to be leaving, moving through common areas like the hallways, between classes, and when distancing is not possible,” Hall said.

Both superintendents say extra cleaning will be required as well, including mandatory hand washing when walking in and out of any classroom.

Both districts say they had a handful of open enrollment applications because of their full-time in-person learning, however both say all inquiries were denied.

Central Cass says about 30 families in the district opted to do full distance learning.

Forness and Hall say if and when someone tests positive health officials will help the districts decide what’s next.

“The mindset that the entire grade will be forced to quarantine, that’s just not the reality. It’s a very meticulous process that we step through with the health department to determine who, when and how long those quarantines need to happen,” Forness said.

Both say they’re working hard to make it through the entire school year in-person, but say they’re also prepared for the worst.

“Hopefully we’ll look back at 2020 and say, ‘That was an interesting year!’” Forness said.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.