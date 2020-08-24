Advertisement

It’s Showtime! Movie theaters re-open their doors in Fargo

The seats at Marcus Century Cinema have a piece of tape over them saying they've been sanitized. Viewers remove the tape before sitting.
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

It is showtime once again in Fargo. For the first time in months, movie theaters have re-opened their doors for guests to come and enjoy a selection of films.

Local theaters, West Acres and Marcus Century Cinema are even showing some classic movies like Raiders of the Lost Arc, Inception, and Jurassic Park. Manager Tristan Ross says they are excited to bring guests back to the movies.

“I can not tell you how excited I am to see our regular guests and even newbies.” said Ross, “We’ve had a lot over the last few days going to Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back because when is the last time that was in theaters.”

The movie-going experience will be a little bit different for now. Masks are required when not eating or drinking and social distance measures are in effect. They've also set up some sanitation equipment for guests to use, including wipes and hand sanitizer and even foot handles on the door to the auditorium.

Once inside the movie theater, pieces of tape will be over the chairs indicating that they have been cleaned and sanitized. You simply remove them from the seat you want to use, sit down, and enjoy the movie. Now groups can sit together but they are mandating at least two seats between groups at the movie theater.

Ross said that the reception has been noticeably good from theater-goers, saying that ”A lot of people are saying that they appreciate everything we’ve done for the saftety measures. Even online and everywhere else. Very Positive Comments.”

When talking about the importance of the safety measures for these theaters amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Ross said that “We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable because going to the movies is an escape from reality. So you shouldn’t to worry about COVID or anything while going.”'

Marcus theaters will be showing

