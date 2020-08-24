Advertisement

Hanging on for life: Car crashes through median and fence, hangs off side of bridge

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An urgent call had emergency crews rushing to the scene of a crash where a car was hanging off the side of a bridge, being held up by a chain-link fence.

It happened near the corner of 1st Ave. and Business Loop West in Jamestown on Sunday, Aug. 23 around 2:50 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw a car hanging off the side of the bridge with the driver pinned inside.

Fire fighters were able to safely stabilize the car and get the driver out and taken to the hospital.

Through their investigation, police believe the driver was going fast down 1st Ave., went across a median and multiple lanes of traffic, hit a concrete barrier, then pushed the concrete through the fence and into the river below. The driver’s car got hung-up on the fence.

The driver, 42-year-old Terrel Manuel Jr. of Texas, was taken to the hospital, then arrested for DUI, suspended license and driving without insurance.

No one else was in the vehicle and no one else was involved in the crash.

