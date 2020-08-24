UPDATE: Gas line leak forces road closure near MSUM

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The gas line has now been turned off.

Original story below.

Crews are working to stop a gas line leak in South Moorhead, close to MSUM.

The call for the leak came in around 10:15 Monday morning. Scanner traffic indicates police will close off the area around 4th Ave. S. and 13th St. S.

