UPDATE: Gas line leak forces road closure near MSUM

Gas leak
Gas leak(WMTV)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The gas line has now been turned off.

Original story below.

Crews are working to stop a gas line leak in South Moorhead, close to MSUM.

The call for the leak came in around 10:15 Monday morning. Scanner traffic indicates police will close off the area around 4th Ave. S. and 13th St. S.

Stay with Valley News Live as we bring you the latest when it becomes available.

