FM Master Chorale singing at Gooseberry Park

Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead
Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A long-overdue reunion for a local group.

The Master Chorale of Fargo-Moorhead met Sunday afternoon at Gooseberry Park in Moorhead to sing a few tunes. The choir was supposed to perform during the seventh-inning stretch of the Twins game last week, but COVID-19 canceled the event.

The group brought their twins gear and their voices to a small audience of family and friends today to make up for it.

"I haven't seen the Master Chorale since Mar. 8. That was our last rehearsal," Director Aaron Zinter says. "It was so fun to get together, build some relationships, see their faces again and hear their voices."

Zinter says he hopes the group can continue to find ways to sing together during the pandemic.

