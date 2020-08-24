Advertisement

Farmers to Families Food Box Program distributing food

USDA
USDA(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be distributing food at many locations in North Dakota.

Jamestown residents will be able to pick up food on Tuesday, August 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Grand Forks residents will be able to pick up food on Wednesday, August 26th from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Food will be distributed in Moorhead on Monday, August 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Probstfield Center for Education parking lot.

It’ll be a drive-through pick up and families don’t have to meet any income requirements.

To learn more about the program, click here.

