Farmers to Families Food Box Program distributing food

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be distributing food at many locations in North Dakota.

Jamestown residents will be able to pick up food on Tuesday, August 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Grand Forks residents will be able to pick up food on Wednesday, August 26th from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Food will be distributed in Moorhead on Monday, August 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Probstfield Center for Education parking lot.

It’ll be a drive-through pick up and families don’t have to meet any income requirements.

