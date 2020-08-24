Fargo police 2 arrested men involved in alleged summer burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police have arrested two men tied to at least 19 burglary and thefts from motor vehicle cases that happened this summer.

Logan Stenson, 28, of Fargo and Matthew Logan, 30, with no permanent address are each facing charges related to the theft cases, according to the Fargo Police Department.

Stenson was arrested by police on August 8 for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft of property with a value greater than $1,000.

Stenson is scheduled to appear in Cass County District Court on September 16.

Police said Stenson’s partner in these alleged crimes was Logan.

Logan was arrested four different times over the course of two and a half months.

The 30 year old was first placed in custody on June 7 for possession of stolen property. Logan was then arrested again on June 16 for possession of stolen property and driving under the influence.

But his brushes with the law didn’t stop there. On July 9, police said officers arrested Logan for a probation violation and other charges. Then on August 18, Logan was locked up for two counts of criminal conspiracy, burglary, criminal mischief, and other charges.

Logan has a district court appearance scheduled for September 23, according to online court records.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of theft or burglary, or any other crime, Fargo police said to contact them at 701-235-4493. If you would like to submit a tip, text FARGOPD + tip to 847411.

