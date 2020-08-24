Advertisement

Fargo man raped sleeping Moorhead woman, court documents say

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing rape charges after an alleged incident in January 2019.

22-year-old James Murphy is charged with one felony count of third degree sexual conduct with an incapacitated victim.

Court documents say officers with Moorhead Police responded to a sexual assault report on Jan. 12, 2019. The victim told officers she and her roommates were hanging out with three males. Around four or five on the morning on Jan. 11, the victim said she went upstairs to her bedroom to sleep. She told officers she felt tired and dizzy, which was unusual. Documents say Murphy followed her, and say the victim told Murphy she was only allowing him to lie down, and did not want any sexual contact. Documents say the victim laid down and immediately passed out.

Documents say the victim woke up to someone undressing her and she blacked out. When she woke up again, the victim said her clothes were off and two males were standing next to her. The victim said the man on her right was holding her down and said Murphy was on the left. The victim said she was being penetrated and then told the males to get out.

The victim said when she woke up her door was locked, which she said she never does. The victim said she found a bloody, used condom on her bedroom floor. She did not know where it came from, as she doesn’t have any in her room.

The victim’s roommate told officers she had gone to bed with one of the other males that night. The roommate said around seven that morning the male told her he needed to find Murphy and leave. The roommate said he was gone for awhile, so she texted him to come back downstairs. Documents say the male and Murphy soon came into the roommate’s room, and asked if she would have sex with Murphy. The roommate told both of them to leave.

When officers spoke with the other male, documents say he told officers when he went upstairs to find Murphy, he saw the victim without any clothes on and said she was ‘definitely’ not alert or awake.

Documents say Murphy told officers he and the victim had consensual sex that night, but also later blamed the other man for having sex with the victim when she was not awake.

Documents say Murphy’s DNA was found on the condom.

If convicted, Murphy could spend up to 15 years in prison.

