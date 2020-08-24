Documents: Fargo man arrested for attempted murder has history of beating girlfriend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 49-year-old Fargo man who was arrested over the weekend for the attempted murder of his girlfriend has a history of beating her, according to court documents.

Jason Travis O’Neal was charged in Cass County District Court on Monday with five charges, including attempted murder and two counts of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order.

Court documents alleged that O’Neal stabbed his girlfriend five times early Saturday morning inflicting wounds to her shoulders, neck, and head. He tried stabbing her seven times, but two missed and landed on the bed.

Investigators said the issue began when O’Neal’s girlfriend confronted him about cheating, something he’d previously done.

During an argument, O’Neal reportedly told her he would do worse than he had in the past, which was break her nose.

According to court documents, O’Neal grabbed his girlfriend’s cell phone and demanded money. She instead gave up her engagement ring.

O’Neal then reportedly grabbed her by the hair and began stabbing her. She told investigators she believed he was going to kill her.

Investigators said she was able to break free and go to a neighbor’s apartment where someone called 911.

O’Neal allegedly stole her vehicle and money but officers located him two blocks away. Police found the wedding ring and he denied any physical altercation with the woman, who we aren’t identifying since she’s a victim of domestic violence.

The woman detailed to investigators a history of violence and O’Neal making threats to kill her many times, according to court documents.

At the time of the assault, police said there was protection order that O’Neal signed on Thursday, August 20 prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

O’Neal was charged with attempted murder, interference with telephone during emergency call, two counts of violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order, and driving under suspension.

