Advertisement

Documents: Fargo man arrested for attempted murder has history of beating girlfriend

Jason O'Neal, 49, reportedly stabbed his girlfriend five times
Jason O'Neal, 49, of Fargo is accused of stabbing his girlfriend early Saturday.
Jason O'Neal, 49, of Fargo is accused of stabbing his girlfriend early Saturday.(Cass County Jail)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 49-year-old Fargo man who was arrested over the weekend for the attempted murder of his girlfriend has a history of beating her, according to court documents.

Jason Travis O’Neal was charged in Cass County District Court on Monday with five charges, including attempted murder and two counts of violating a disorderly conduct restraining order.

Court documents alleged that O’Neal stabbed his girlfriend five times early Saturday morning inflicting wounds to her shoulders, neck, and head. He tried stabbing her seven times, but two missed and landed on the bed.

Investigators said the issue began when O’Neal’s girlfriend confronted him about cheating, something he’d previously done.

During an argument, O’Neal reportedly told her he would do worse than he had in the past, which was break her nose.

According to court documents, O’Neal grabbed his girlfriend’s cell phone and demanded money. She instead gave up her engagement ring.

O’Neal then reportedly grabbed her by the hair and began stabbing her. She told investigators she believed he was going to kill her.

Investigators said she was able to break free and go to a neighbor’s apartment where someone called 911.

O’Neal allegedly stole her vehicle and money but officers located him two blocks away. Police found the wedding ring and he denied any physical altercation with the woman, who we aren’t identifying since she’s a victim of domestic violence.

The woman detailed to investigators a history of violence and O’Neal making threats to kill her many times, according to court documents.

At the time of the assault, police said there was protection order that O’Neal signed on Thursday, August 20 prohibiting him from contacting the victim.

O’Neal was charged with attempted murder, interference with telephone during emergency call, two counts of violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Ride with Natalee event raises over $11,000 for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Hundreds gathered Sunday for the second annual Ride with Natalee fundraiser at Harley Davidson.

News

News-Ride with Natalee Aug 23

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Beware of “Sweepstakes Scams”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The Fargo Police Department is sharing some information from the Federal Trade Commission about sweepstakes scams.

Latest News

News

2:30PM NDSU Football News Conference - Bison football to play Central Arkansas October 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
2:30PM NDSU Football News Conference - Bison football to play Central Arkansas

News

Farmers to Families Food Box Program distributing food

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
The USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program will be distributing food at many locations in North Dakota.

News

Bison football to play Central Arkansas this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
It appears the North Dakota State fall football season will happen after all, at least for one game.

News

News - Amber Alert issued; suspects may be headed to North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - August 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News August 24 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4