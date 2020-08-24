Car prowlers spotted in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is warning his neighborhood after a doorbell camera caught car prowlers.

The camera spotted the person, pictured above, around 4 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 in the Village Green neighborhood.

The homeowner says he saw two young males, both carrying backpacks and riding bikes in the neighborhood.

Also a reminder to lock your house and vehicles and make sure all valuables are put in a safe place.

If you see anything suspicious, you’re urged to call police.

