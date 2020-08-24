Births declined, deaths increased last year in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A new report shows there were fewer babies born in North Dakota last year while the number of death increased.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state’s Division of Vital Records recently released its “Fast Facts” for 2019.

North Dakota had a record population of 762,062 people in 2019.

The report said live births fell 1.7% to 10,447 in 2019 from the year before, while deaths in rose 4.2% to 6,611.

The most popular baby names in 2019 year were Liam for boys and Amelia for girls.

