Advertisement

Births declined, deaths increased last year in North Dakota

Baby feet
Baby feet(Canva)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

A new report shows there were fewer babies born in North Dakota last year while the number of death increased.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state’s Division of Vital Records recently released its “Fast Facts” for 2019.

North Dakota had a record population of 762,062 people in 2019.

The report said live births fell 1.7% to 10,447 in 2019 from the year before, while deaths in rose 4.2% to 6,611.

The most popular baby names in 2019 year were Liam for boys and Amelia for girls.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Metzger wins Bobcat North Dakota Open

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Valley Today

3-year-old boy flown to Fargo hospital following crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
All of the people involved were from New Town, ND.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Moorhead apartment evacuated for fire extinguisher stunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A haze was reported in the hallways and fire fighters learned it was from someone using a fire extinguisher in the building.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10pm - August 23rd

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

Funeral held Saturday for 18-year-old who drowned on Clearwater Lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Raina Neeland, 18, of rural Bagley pulled several children to safety before drowning on Clearwater Lake Monday.

News

News- Clearwater lake accident Aug 23rd

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

FM Master Chorale singing at Gooseberry Park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The choir was supposed to perform during the seventh-inning stretch of the Twins game last week, but COVID-19 canceled the event.

News

Second annual Ride with Natalee event raises over $11,000 for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Hundreds gathered Sunday for the second annual Ride with Natalee fundraiser at Harley Davidson.

News

It’s Showtime! Movie theaters re-open their doors in Fargo

Updated: 10 hours ago
Movie theaters re-open in Fargo