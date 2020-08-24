Back To School Start Dates:
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
|School
|Start Dates
|Website
|Kindred Schools
|August 24
|http://www.kindred.k12.nd.us/
|Casselton Schools
|August 26
|https://www.central-cass.k12.nd.us/
|West Fargo Public Schools:
|September 3 (Students L-Z) September 8 (Students A-K)
|https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/2#calendar1/20200924/month
|Grand Forks Public Schools
|August 31 (Students K-9) September 1 (Students 10-12)
|https://www.gfschools.org/Page/10#calendar12239/20200924/month
|Moorhead Area Public Schools
|September 8 (All Students)
|https://www.moorheadschools.org/calendar/
|Fargo Public Schools
|September 2
|https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/calendars#calendar1/20200924/month
|Northern Cass Public Schools
|August 31
|https://www.northerncassschool.org/o/northern-cass-school/events/#event_5616917
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.