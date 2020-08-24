Advertisement

Back To School Start Dates:

(AP Images)
By David Spofford
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

SchoolStart DatesWebsite
Kindred SchoolsAugust 24 http://www.kindred.k12.nd.us/
Casselton SchoolsAugust 26 https://www.central-cass.k12.nd.us/
West Fargo Public Schools: September 3 (Students L-Z) September 8 (Students A-K)https://www.west-fargo.k12.nd.us/Page/2#calendar1/20200924/month
Grand Forks Public SchoolsAugust 31 (Students K-9) September 1 (Students 10-12)https://www.gfschools.org/Page/10#calendar12239/20200924/month
Moorhead Area Public SchoolsSeptember 8 (All Students)https://www.moorheadschools.org/calendar/
Fargo Public SchoolsSeptember 2https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/calendars#calendar1/20200924/month
Northern Cass Public SchoolsAugust 31 https://www.northerncassschool.org/o/northern-cass-school/events/#event_5616917

