Advertisement

3-year-old boy flown to Fargo hospital following crash

(WLUC Graphic on MGN Image)
(WLUC Graphic on MGN Image) (WLUC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead and a 3-year-old boy is in a Fargo hospital with serious injuries following a crash in western North Dakota.

State Troopers say a man driving an SUV rear-ended a semi and rolled Friday, Aug. 21 near Williston.

24-year-old Trenton Beston and 1-year-old Enright Beston died in the crash. 3-year-old Trenton Beston, Jr. was flown to the hospital in Fargo.

All of the people involved were from New Town, ND.

Troopers say no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Births declined, deaths increased last year in North Dakota

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A new report shows there were fewer babies born in North Dakota last year while the number of death increased.

Sports

Sports - Metzger wins Bobcat North Dakota Open

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 24

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Moorhead apartment evacuated for fire extinguisher stunt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A haze was reported in the hallways and fire fighters learned it was from someone using a fire extinguisher in the building.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 10pm - August 23rd

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

Funeral held Saturday for 18-year-old who drowned on Clearwater Lake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Raina Neeland, 18, of rural Bagley pulled several children to safety before drowning on Clearwater Lake Monday.

News

News- Clearwater lake accident Aug 23rd

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

FM Master Chorale singing at Gooseberry Park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The choir was supposed to perform during the seventh-inning stretch of the Twins game last week, but COVID-19 canceled the event.

News

Second annual Ride with Natalee event raises over $11,000 for Children’s Advocacy Center

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Hundreds gathered Sunday for the second annual Ride with Natalee fundraiser at Harley Davidson.

News

It’s Showtime! Movie theaters re-open their doors in Fargo

Updated: 10 hours ago
Movie theaters re-open in Fargo