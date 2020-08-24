3-year-old boy flown to Fargo hospital following crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead and a 3-year-old boy is in a Fargo hospital with serious injuries following a crash in western North Dakota.
State Troopers say a man driving an SUV rear-ended a semi and rolled Friday, Aug. 21 near Williston.
24-year-old Trenton Beston and 1-year-old Enright Beston died in the crash. 3-year-old Trenton Beston, Jr. was flown to the hospital in Fargo.
All of the people involved were from New Town, ND.
Troopers say no one in the SUV was wearing a seat belt.
The semi driver was not hurt.
