127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 127 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.

In total, 137 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.91%.

There are now 1,657 active cases in North Dakota, with 51 patients hospitalized.

===============================================================================

BY THE NUMBERS

2,584 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

435,276 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

Two individuals from Grand Forks County and one from Ward County were found to be inconclusive.

10,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,657 – Total Active Cases

-19 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,206 – Total recovered since pandemic began

51 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (137 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County - 2

Burleigh County - 15

Cass County – 17

Dickey County – 3

Dunn County - 1

Eddy County - 1

Grand Forks County – 26

Kidder County – 1

McHenry County - 1

McLean County – 1

Morton County – 7

Mountrail County – 1

Ramsey County – 8

Ransom County - 1

Richland County – 2

Rolette County - 1

Stark County – 21

Stutsman County – 5

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 6

Williams County – 5

