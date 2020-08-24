Advertisement

127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 127 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.

In total, 137 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.91%.

There are now 1,657 active cases in North Dakota, with 51 patients hospitalized.

===============================================================================

BY THE NUMBERS

2,584 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

435,276 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

Two individuals from Grand Forks County and one from Ward County were found to be inconclusive.

10,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,657 – Total Active Cases

-19 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,206 – Total recovered since pandemic began

51 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (137 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 15
  • Cass County – 17
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 26
  • Kidder County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McLean County – 1
  • Morton County – 7
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 8
  • Ransom County - 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County - 1
  • Stark County – 21
  • Stutsman County – 5
  • Walsh County - 1
  • Ward County – 6
  • Williams County – 5

