127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional deaths in North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 127 new cases of COVID-19 along with 1 new death in the state.
In total, 137 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials say the daily positivity Rate is 4.91%.
There are now 1,657 active cases in North Dakota, with 51 patients hospitalized.
===============================================================================
BY THE NUMBERS
2,584 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
435,276 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
Two individuals from Grand Forks County and one from Ward County were found to be inconclusive.
10,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**
1,657 – Total Active Cases
-19 Individuals from yesterday
142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
8,206 – Total recovered since pandemic began
51 – Currently Hospitalized
-1 individuals from yesterday
1 – New Deaths*** (137 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County - 2
- Burleigh County - 15
- Cass County – 17
- Dickey County – 3
- Dunn County - 1
- Eddy County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 26
- Kidder County – 1
- McHenry County - 1
- McLean County – 1
- Morton County – 7
- Mountrail County – 1
- Ramsey County – 8
- Ransom County - 1
- Richland County – 2
- Rolette County - 1
- Stark County – 21
- Stutsman County – 5
- Walsh County - 1
- Ward County – 6
- Williams County – 5
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.