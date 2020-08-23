Advertisement

Tip from concerned driver leads to arrest on I-29

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After receiving a tip from another driver, the North Dakota Highway Patrol apprehended a driver going a high rate of speed on I-29.

Patrol officers got the tip around 7pm on Saturday for someone driving recklessly. They eventually caught them near Harwood going 121 miles an hour on I-29.

Patrol officers say the driver was under the influence of Alcohol and arrested

