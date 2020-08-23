OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials responded to a serious boat crash on Otter Tail Lake Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Otter Trail County Sheriffs received a call reporting the boat crash involving serious injury.

The initial reports were that a man was missing.

Officials say upon arrival, several witnesses to the crashes rushes to help those affected.

The missing victim was found and transported from the scene by EMS.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.