Advertisement

NDDoH: 140 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19.

The current active case count in the state is 1,676.

One additional death is also being reported, a man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions. This brings the death toll to 136.

8,064 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,517 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

432,725 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

140 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,876 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.10% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,676 – Total Active Cases

+43 Individuals from yesterday

96 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,064 – Total recovered since pandemic began

52 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (136 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 28
  • Cass County – 23
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 39
  • Grant County – 1
  • McLean County – 5
  • Morton County – 8
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Richland County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 10
  • Ward County – 17
  • Williams County – 2

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MDH: 728 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
62,373 people have recovered to date.

Coronavirus

NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners.

National Politics

Trump to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is set to announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

National Politics

Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Help for the U.S. Postal Service has landed in stalemate as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the agency before the November elections as “going nowhere."

Latest News

Coronavirus

Emails show businesses held sway over state reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Though governors often work with business leaders to craft policy, the emails offer a new window into their decisions during a critical early juncture in the nation's battle against the pandemic.

Coronavirus

News - School Nurses Battling COVID-19 On The Front Lines This Fall - August 22

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

Trump attacks FDA on Twitter

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump suggested that a "deep state" at the FDA is deliberately slowing vaccine trials.

Coronavirus

MDH: 746 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,761.

Coronavirus

NDDoH: 262 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT
|
By Kortney Lockey
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 262 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 1,633.

News

News - Minnesota State University Students required to take online assessment

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD