Metzger claims Bobcat North Dakota Open title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Andre Metzger won the Bobcat North Dakota Open by two shots at Fargo Country Club Sunday.

Metzger, who splits time between Sioux Falls, S.D. and Scottsdale, Ariz. entered the third and final round Sunday with the lead and never let it go.

“I understood coming into today that I just needed to play position golf. If things went wrong, if I got out of position, just do what it took to get back into position. So I never was really attacking all day,” Metzger said.

He last won the tournament in 2013 and the experience from seven years ago helped propel his success this year.

“This year I’d say I won it just on patience and just understanding.”

Along with the $15,000 first prize, Metzger had some other motivation to recapture a win the tournament. Typically past winners will get a designated parking spot, but this year there were too many former winners in the field and only last year’s champion had parking priority.

“I wanted that spot bad,” Metzger said with a laugh.

Bobcat also supplies a few goodies, including a couple of toy tractors, which Metzger said he was going to give to his five year-old child who wasn’t around when he last won in 2013.

Metzger walked to the 18th green holding the lead and saw his closest competition struggle from the group ahead. Metzger played the hole conservatively and ended with a tap-in par to finish at -16 (67-66-67-200).

