MDH: 728 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is reporting 728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday along with six new deaths.

In total, 1,767 people have died in the state.

Of the six who died, they ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

62,373 people have recovered to date.

It’s estimated 1,060,320 have been tested in the state to date.

