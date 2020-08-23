Advertisement

Large fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Massive flames were ripping through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

News outlets report more than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks.

There was no immediate cause of the fire. At least one firefighter was reported injured.

Images from the scene show flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire reportedly started around 2 a.m.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Fargo - August 22

Updated: 10 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Serious boat crash on Otter Tail Lake - August 22

Updated: 12 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 3

Updated: 26 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 2

Updated: 27 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 1

Updated: 32 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

News - School Nurses Battling COVID-19 On The Front Lines This Fall - August 22

Updated: 37 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Emanuel Signs With Raiders - August 22

Updated: 42 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

National

Comatose Russian dissident visited by wife, aide in Germany

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alexei Navalny’s wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a suspected poisoning.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports - August 22

Updated: 52 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Gray Television Wins 2020 Celebration Of "Service To America Award" - August 22

Updated: 55 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD