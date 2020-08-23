Advertisement

Former Bison Emanuel signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Former Chargers linebacker signs with AFC West Division Foe
(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m excited for the chance to play in the NFL again,” Emanuel tells Valley News Live. “I know I have a lot of work left to do but I’m thankful for the opportunity to and will do everything I can to help the Raiders organization win.”

Emanuel was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers organization in the fifth round of the 2015 draft following a standout career at NDSU.

He played four seasons with the Chargers as an outside linebacker before retiring in 2019.

Emanuel served as an analyst on the KVLY-KFYR Bison Football Network pregame show in 2019 but was eager to get back to the NFL following the year away from the game.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 22

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Park River vs. Hatton/Northwood

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 21

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Northern Cass vs. Langdon

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - Division I to work toward hosting fall championships in spring

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Division I to work toward hosting fall championships in spring

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Division I will work toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring, the Division I Board of Directors determined. The board met by videoconference Friday and adopted the Division I Council recommendation regarding fall championships.

Sports

Sports - Donny Schatz ready to race in Red River Valley

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 20

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Timberwolves win NBA Draft Lottery

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The Timberwolves won the lottery Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Sports

Sports - RedHawks Fall to Sioux Falls Thursday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT