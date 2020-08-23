Advertisement

Deadly motorcycle crash near Lake Park

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKER COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a motorcycle accident on Co. Hwy. 9 near Labelle Lake, northeast of Lake Park.

The driver, 45-year-old Eric Leroux of Moorhead, was found unresponsive.

Officials say life saving measures were unsuccessful and Leroux was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash in under investigation.

