Crews on site to repair water main break on Fourth Avenue W.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on site to repair a water main break on Fourth Avenue W.

Due to the repairs, water has been shut off for properties between Fourth Avenue W. and Fifth Avenue W. between Sheyenne Street and First Street.

Water is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be reduced in the area to provide crews room to make repairs.

