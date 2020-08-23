Advertisement

Crews on site to repair water main break on Fourth Avenue W.

Water is shut off in the area for the repair work
(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are on site to repair a water main break on Fourth Avenue W.

Due to the repairs, water has been shut off for properties between Fourth Avenue W. and Fifth Avenue W. between Sheyenne Street and First Street.

Water is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic will be reduced in the area to provide crews room to make repairs.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

MDH: 728 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
62,373 people have recovered to date.

Coronavirus

NDDoH: 140 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The current active case count in the state is 1,676.

News

News - Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Fargo - August 22

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Serious boat crash on Otter Tail Lake - August 22

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 3

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News August 22 - Part 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Coronavirus

News - School Nurses Battling COVID-19 On The Front Lines This Fall - August 22

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Emanuel Signs With Raiders - August 22

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports - August 22

Updated: 8 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD