Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man sits in jail after stabbing his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

At 3:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to a stabbing at an apartment in the 2500 block of 14 Street South.

Officers learned the victim was stabbed by her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason O’Neal.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

O’Neal was arrested for Attempted Murder, Violation of a Protection Order, Interfering/Preventing 911 Call, and DUS.

This is still an active investigation.

