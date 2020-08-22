Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Fargo
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man sits in jail after stabbing his girlfriend early Saturday morning.
At 3:43 a.m. officers were dispatched to a stabbing at an apartment in the 2500 block of 14 Street South.
Officers learned the victim was stabbed by her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason O’Neal.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
O’Neal was arrested for Attempted Murder, Violation of a Protection Order, Interfering/Preventing 911 Call, and DUS.
This is still an active investigation.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.