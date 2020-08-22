Advertisement

Two killed, another seriously hurt in Williams County crash

(KWQC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Two people are dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash in Williams County Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on Hwy 1804, about 30 miles east of Williston.

A 24-year-old New Town, ND man was heading west in a Dodge Journey SUV when he rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer loaded with gravel. The SUV overturned and came to a rest in the westbound lane of Hwy 1804, on its top.

The driver and a one-year-old passenger of the Dodge died at the scene. A three-year-old passenger was seriously hurt. He was flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

The driver of the tractor was not hurt.

