Three men taken to hospital after drunk driver ran off road
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a drunk driver ran off of the road in Ransom County .
Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Zachary Starleaf was headed north on Mill Road when he went off of the road and hit a tree head on.
Starleaf and two passengers were taken to Lisbon Hospital. 42-year-old Cody Jensen was transferred to Sanford for serious injuries.
Starleaf is charged with driving under the influence with other charges pending investigation.
No one was wearing a seat belt.
