Three men taken to hospital after drunk driver ran off road

RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a drunk driver ran off of the road in Ransom County .

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, North Dakota Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Zachary Starleaf was headed north on Mill Road when he went off of the road and hit a tree head on.

Starleaf and two passengers were taken to Lisbon Hospital. 42-year-old Cody Jensen was transferred to Sanford for serious injuries.

Starleaf is charged with driving under the influence with other charges pending investigation.

No one was wearing a seat belt.

