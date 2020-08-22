Advertisement

School nurses on the front lines of the pandemic

School Nurses
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

In 26 years as a school nurse, Lisa Vasichek has just about seen it all. But this year is going to be the ultimate test.

“This year will be a challenge, but I think we are all working together and we’re going to make it work,” Vasichek says. 

She's the lead school nurse for the West Fargo district. On top of her normal duties like managing allergies, distributing medications and writing immunization plans--she'll be monitoring over 1,000 students at Sheyenne High School for coronavirus symptoms.

"Teachers will send students to the triage room, where they will wait to be assessed by a nurse," she says. "We've had to be a little more creative, not everyone has the space for the waiting room that we are going to use this year."

Students with two or more symptoms, a temperature above 100.4 or a loss of taste or smell will be sent home immediately.

Parents have to come and get their kids within 30 minutes. It's a good idea to have a plan in place, in case you can't get there right away.

"We can't let kids, especially with those kinds of symptoms, stay here," she says. "They're probably uncomfortable, too, and we need to get them home."

School nurses in the Valley will be geared up with gloves, goggles and face shields. Nurses on the front lines need families to do their part.

Vasichek says there will be no testing or screening in schools, so parents need to monitor for symptoms before sending the kids out the door.

COVID-19 Flowsheet: 

  • When do we send students home? 

One symptom: Fever > 100.4 or loss of taste or smell 

Two or more symptoms: Headache, body aches, chills, nausea, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, difficulty breathing. 

     2. When can I return to school? 

Positive COVID test: May return after 10 days and at least 24 hours with no fever or medicine. Symptoms have improved. 

No COVID test done: May return after 10 days and at least 24 hours with no fever or medicine. Symptoms have improved. Or provide a doctor’s note indicating alternative diagnosis. 

Negative COVID test: At least 24 hours without medicine or a fever. Respiratory symptoms have improved. 

