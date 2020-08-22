Advertisement

School music classes adjust to COVID-19

COVID-19 and music
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Add music to the growing list of ways COVID-19 will alter the way your kids learn this fall. Several schools in the Valley are changing the way music will be taught. At least one district placing a ban on singing indoors.

Music lovers have been stuck on the pause button since the start of the pandemic, and it’s looking like it’s going to stay that way a while longer.

"It seems like it's one of the worst things you can do for spreading a respiratory disease," Aaron Zinter says. "You really have to take precautions now as you think about singing."

Zinter has been teaching music at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo for 14 years. This year will be unlike any other.

"One of the biggest things I love about music is the sense of community," Zinter says. "You're just better together."

Rehearsals at Oak Grove will be limited to 30 minutes, masks are required and students have to stay at least nine feet apart. Coverings will be placed on instruments and the room has to be cleared for an hour after singing in it.

"It's a real bummer, especially for our seniors."

Fargo Public Schools are taking a similar approach. For other school districts, like West Fargo, students won’t be allowed to sing indoors at all. The rhyme for their reason, they’re following CDC guidelines. Guidelines that say singing inside is a high-risk activity because of the droplets it sends into the air.

West Fargo is encouraging teachers to take students outdoors for their sessions, weather permitting. Also, they are encouraging students to sing together virtually at home during the distance learning days.

The school districts will be monitoring the risk levels with health officials throughout the year and will make changes as needed.

