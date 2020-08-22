NDDoH: 262 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 262 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 1,633.

They are also reporting three new deaths linked to the illness. A woman in her 60s from Walsh County, a man in his 70s from Rolette County and a man in his 80s from Burleigh County. All had underlying health conditions.

The daily positivity rate is at 3.81%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Barnes County - 6

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County - 1

Burleigh County - 48

Cass County – 27

Dickey County - 1

Dunn County – 2

Foster County – 1

Golden Valley County - 7

Grand Forks County – 77

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County - 2

LaMoure County – 1

McHenry County - 2

McKenzie County – 4

McLean County – 5

Mercer County - 2

Morton County – 12

Nelson County – 1

Pembina County 1

Pierce County – 1

Ramsey County - 1

Ransom County – 1

Rolette County – 3

Sioux County - 3

Stark County – 22

Stutsman County – 2

Ward County – 19

Williams County – 6

BY THE NUMBERS

6,876 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

428,208 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

262 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,736 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.81% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,633 – Total Active Cases

+132 Individuals from yesterday

127 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,968 – Total recovered since pandemic began

53 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (135 total deaths since the pandemic began)

