Minnesota Universities now requiring COVID-19 self-assessment for Students and Visitors

The fight against COVID-19 for Minnesota Universities now lies in the hands of anyone visiting campus. The State University System has instituted a self assessment tool to make sure you aren’t experiencing COVID symptoms that must be completed before stepping foot on campus. The self-assessment is mandatory, meaning visitors will have to complete the assessment before coming to MSUM and students living on campus will have to complete it before leaving their residence.

Kirsten Jensen, Chief Marketing Officer for MSUM says that ”It’s a chance for everyone as they come to campus to take a moment to reflect about how they’re feeling and making sure they’re not coming onto campus if they’re not feeling well.”

Students can access the COVID-19 Self-assessment tool on their phones or their computers via the MSUM Website. Once there they just answer a few questions then they'll get the green or red light. Once they get the green light they are clear to go to class or wherever they may need to go on campus. Around campus there will be fliers with QR Codes that students can scan to bring them to the self assessment test. There will also be fliers with flow charts for what to do if you've been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

These measures are now in effect, meaning students will have to get the green light before going to their first class of the semester on August 24th.

“We’re really looking at it as a tool to make sure we’re all thinking about our own health and as a chance for if someone is experiencing symptoms, to help communicate what they do next.” Says Jensen.

The assessment tool relies on honesty from users. Something that university officials are confident will not be a problem as school restarts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Certainly there is nothing stopping people from misreporting through the tool. We just hope that people won't do that. That they will use it genuinely to reflect on how they're feeling and making sure they are taking care of their fellow dragons."

There is currently no mandatory self assessment for North Dakota Schools.

