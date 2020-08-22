MDH: 746 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 746 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 68,867.

They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,761.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 61,698

Total cases hospitalized: 6,113

Hospitalized as of Saturday: 316

Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 148

