MDH: 746 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 746 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 68,867.
They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,761.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 61,698
Total cases hospitalized: 6,113
- Hospitalized as of Saturday: 316
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 148
