Advertisement

Funeral held today for 18-year-old who drowned on Clearwater Lake

Raina Neeland
Raina Neeland(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a loved one Saturday after a tragic accident in Clearwater County.

Raina Neeland, 18, of rural Bagley pulled several children to safety before drowning on Clearwater Lake Monday.

Witnesses say a group of kids was swimming in the river near the dam when they got caught in the turbulent.

Neeland jumped in to save her family members. In doing so, she drowned and later died in the hospital. Her family says it was just the kind of selfless act Neeland would do.

“I can’t believe that we had someone as remarkable as her in my family,” cousin Alexis Neeland says. “I have to admit, she was my hero. She made me re-evaluate my life. I want to be the kind of person she was.”

GoFundMe for the family.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School nurses on the front lines of the pandemic

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
In 26 years as a school nurse, Lisa Vasichek has just about seen it all. But this year is going to be the ultimate test.

News

Woman stabbed by boyfriend in Fargo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One man sits in jail after stabbing his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

News

Three men taken to hospital after drunk driver ran off road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The driver and two passengers were taken to Lisbon Hospital.

Coronavirus

MDH: 746 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
They’re also reporting eight new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,761.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NDDoH: 262 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 262 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 1,633.

News

Two killed, another seriously hurt in Williams County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The driver and a one-year-old passenger of the Dodge died at the scene. A three-year-old passenger was seriously hurt.

News

News - Straw Bale on Fire in Wahpeton

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - Park River vs. Hatton/Northwood

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Minnesota State University Students required to take online assessment

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports August 21

Updated: 19 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD