Funeral held today for 18-year-old who drowned on Clearwater Lake

CLEARWATER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a loved one Saturday after a tragic accident in Clearwater County.

Raina Neeland, 18, of rural Bagley pulled several children to safety before drowning on Clearwater Lake Monday.

Witnesses say a group of kids was swimming in the river near the dam when they got caught in the turbulent.

Neeland jumped in to save her family members. In doing so, she drowned and later died in the hospital. Her family says it was just the kind of selfless act Neeland would do.

“I can’t believe that we had someone as remarkable as her in my family,” cousin Alexis Neeland says. “I have to admit, she was my hero. She made me re-evaluate my life. I want to be the kind of person she was.”

