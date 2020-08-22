Fire crews on the scene of a large straw bale fire in Wahpeton

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of large straw bale fire in Wahpeton, ND.

The fire started close to 7:30 Friday evening at the Masonite PrimeBoard plant at 2441 15th Street North.

This photo is from Wahpeton Daily News. Their crew on scene says the fire is believed to be getting worse.

The straw that’s burning is used to make masonite.

Law enforcement officers are asking those living in the area to close all windows, doors and shelter in place. Air quality is poor because of the fire.

There are four fire departments on the scene, including crews from Wahpeton, Dwight, Morton and Breckenridge. We’re told authorities are considering calling in more fire crews.

There’s also an ambulance on-scene, as well as Wahpeton Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

