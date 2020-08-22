Advertisement

Fire crews on the scene of a large straw bale fire in Wahpeton

Wahpeton fire
Wahpeton fire(KVLY)
By Andrea Larson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of large straw bale fire in Wahpeton, ND.

The fire started close to 7:30 Friday evening at the Masonite PrimeBoard plant at 2441 15th Street North.

This photo is from Wahpeton Daily News. Their crew on scene says the fire is believed to be getting worse.

The straw that’s burning is used to make masonite.

Law enforcement officers are asking those living in the area to close all windows, doors and shelter in place. Air quality is poor because of the fire.

There are four fire departments on the scene, including crews from Wahpeton, Dwight, Morton and Breckenridge. We’re told authorities are considering calling in more fire crews.

There’s also an ambulance on-scene, as well as Wahpeton Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School music classes adjust to COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Add music to the growing list of ways COVID-19 will alter the way your kids learn this fall.

News

Minnesota Universities now requiring COVID-19 self-assessment for Students and Visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
Minnesota Universities are now requiring visitors to pass an online self-assessment before being allowed on campus

News

Court documents identify 4 people connected to June killing of Fargo man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
We obtained search warrants that identified four people who may have been involved in Richard Stephen's killing. Cameron St. Claire, 31, and Erin Louis Sundby, 33, have been the only two arrested in connection to his death.

News

Point of View August 21- Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View August 21- Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View August 21- Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

News - Court documents identify 4 people in June killing of Fargo man

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Enrollment numbers spike in private schools as public schools start with hybrid learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Many families are frustrated that local public school districts are starting the fall semester with hybrid learning. Instead of keeping the kids home half the time, parents are exploring other options, even if that means a bigger expense.

News

News - 6:00PM News August 21 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - Division I to work toward hosting fall championships in spring

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY