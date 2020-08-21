Advertisement

Timberwolves win NBA Draft Lottery

(KSFY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile.

The Timberwolves won the lottery Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon.

The Timberwolves were 19-45 this season, marking the 14th time in 15 years that they failed to make the playoffs and finished with a losing record. And a month ago, Glen Taylor — who has owned the franchise since 1994 — said he “will entertain” offers for the Timberwolves WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

It’ll be Minnesota’s first time holding the No. 1 pick since 2015.

Chicago had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots, Charlotte about a 26% chance. They leapfrogged four teams that had better top-four odds — Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

For now, the delayed draft — originally set for late June — is scheduled for Oct. 16. The NBA has been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of that draft lottery that date now “is feeling a little bit early to me.”

Without fans at games, a major revenue stream is obviously lost for the league and its teams. There have been talks about starting next season with one or multiple bubbles, like the one where the league is playing now at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but the obvious preference is to have fans returning to games.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas,” Silver said on the telecast. “My sense is, in working with the players association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”

So not only is it unclear which player is going when — but it’s also unclear when anyone will see their NBA debuts.

Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 19.1 points in 32 games for Georgia in his lone college season.Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, played in only three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points before giving up what had been a lengthy fight with the NCAA over his eligibility. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17 points in 12 games while playing in Australia’s top pro league this past season.

Cleveland got the fifth pick, followed by Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Washington, Phoenix, San Antonio, Sacramento and New Orleans at No. 13.

Memphis, which had 200-1 odds of winning the No. 1 pick and was 97.6% certain of finishing 14th, ended up in exactly that spot — a pick that will now be conveyed to Boston as part of a trade that happened in 2015. It means the Celtics could have three first-round picks on draft night, barring any moves by Boston beforehand.

The rest of the first-round order, starting with the No. 15 pick and going to No. 30, as of now is: Orlando, Portland, Minnesota, Dallas, Brooklyn, Miami, Philadelphia, Denver, Utah, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Boston, New York, the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto and Boston.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Latest News

Sports

RedHawks Fall to Sioux Falls Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars return to ND, Schatz eyes history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to North Dakota for a pair of races this weekend. 10-time series champion and North Dakota native Donny Schatz can get closer to history with wins.

Sports

Canaries score eight in ninth to claim series over RedHawks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-25) gave up eight runs in the top of the ninth inning after leading the Sioux Falls Canaries (21-20) 4-1 coming into the frame to lose the rubber game of the teams’ three-game series at Newman Outdoor Field by a score of 9-4 in front of 1,560 fans on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sports

NDSU football’s toughest opponent

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
As hard as it is for North Dakota State to convince Power Five schools to schedule them each fall, the FBS remains the program’s toughest opponent.

Latest News

Sports

Hawks beat up on Canaries to level series

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Beth Hoole
The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-24) scored five runs in the second inning of Wednesday night’s contest with the Sioux Falls Canaries (20-20) and continued to pile on to earn their biggest home win of the 2020 season with a 11-1 victory in front of 1,237 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Aug 19

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Sports

Sports - Radunz looks to the next chapter of his football career

Updated: 23 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KX4 - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - August 19

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Report: NCAA Division I Council approves spring championships

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel the NCAA Division I Council has approved spring championships for the postponed fall seasons.