One person dead after two vehicle accident in Minnesota

By Travis Chinn
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATKIN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) -

One person is dead after the SUV she was driving struck a semi.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 18 in Atkin County, Minnesota.

The semi was eastbound on Highway 18 and the victim’s SUV was northbound on Highway 65.

The SUV struck the semi and both vehicles ended up in the ditch with the victim in the South ditch and the semi in the North ditch. The driver of the semi suffered non-life threatening injuries.

