NDSU temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

People applying at North Dakota State University will not need to submit their ACT or SAT scores through Spring 2022.

“The decision was made to temporarily waive the ACT/SAT requirement because of the limited availability of tests and testing site locations during the pandemic,” said Merideth Sherlin, Director of Admission. “We don’t want students’ educational opportunities to be limited because they are unable to test.”

While ACT/SAT testing availability may not affect current incoming students, NDSU officials say it would have been a barrier for people applying for future semesters.

NDSU says it will rely on the high school grade point average of the applicant during the admission decision making process.

Officials say national and institutional research provides evidence that a student’s high school GPA is a reliable predictor of success in college classes.

NDSU says it is recommended that applicants have a cumulative high school GPA of 2.75 or higher.

