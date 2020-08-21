Advertisement

Mount Rushmore protest leader faces felony charges

(KEVN)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -

The leader of a July 3 protest before President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore is facing added charges that bring his potential prison sentence to 17 years.

Pennington County prosecutors have added a felony and misdemeanor charge to their case against Nick Tilsen, who helped lead a demonstration that blocked a road leading to Mount Rushmore, the Rapid City Journal reported.

He had already been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors.

Tilsen is charged with assault and robbery for allegedly attacking a law enforcement officer and stealing a shield.

The new charges stem from his alleged assault of a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office detective.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police resolve situation with armed suicidal male

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
A male was armed with a pistol inside of the France Apartments. Other residents were inside the home as well. After negotiations, everyone involved in the apartment was evacuated safety.

Valley Today

NDSU temporarily suspends ACT/SAT requirement

Updated: 2 hours ago
No test scores due to COVID -- no problem.

Valley Today

Justice with COVID-19 expects to be out of hospital soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice expected he would be released from the hospital this week where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Valley Today

Minnesota’s jobless rate falls to 7.7% but job growth slows

Updated: 2 hours ago
New figures show Minnesota’s unemployment rate fell to 7.7% in July from 8.6% a month earlier.

Latest News

Valley Today

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

Updated: 2 hours ago
Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - August 21

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on Fargo CW

News

One person dead after two vehicle accident in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Travis Chinn
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 65 and Highway 18 in Atkin County, Minnesota.

Valley Today

Bicyclist hit by car in Fargo

Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman is being treated for an injured knee after being hit by a car while riding her bike on Friday.

Sports

Sports - Donny Schatz ready to race in Red River Valley

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

UND announces a surge of positive cases on campus

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Thursday, Aug. 20, the University was notified that six of its Greek chapters have members who live in the facilities who have tested positive for the virus.