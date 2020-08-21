Advertisement

Man behind bars following altercation with his grandmother

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On 08/20/2020 at approximately 11:16 pm the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a grandson fighting with his grandmother at 106 S Lohn Ave in the City of Fosston. Upon arrival, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies identified the male suspect as Kevin Roger Anderson, age 26, of Red Lake, MN. According to a witness who was at the residence, Mr. Anderson was temporarily staying at the residence when he became out-of-control. Mr. Anderson reportedly assaulted his grandmother before law enforcement was called. Alcohol was believed to be involved in this incident.

Deputies arrested Mr. Anderson for 5th-degree domestic assault. Mr. Anderson was treated at Essentia hospital and later transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center where he will be held until his initial court appearance. The female victim sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

Also responding to this incident was the Essentia Health Ambulance Service.

