Man arrested in Hillsboro for refusing to stop
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year-old Christopher Bruce was taken to the Grand Forks County Jail on Friday after deputies say he ran from them.
Traill C. Sheriff Steve Hunt says a Trooper saw Bruce and knew he had a suspended license. The Trooper says when he pulled up behind him, he took off and eventually ended up running through yards and a Hillsboro hospital.
Bruce was arrested for failure to stop and a couple warrants.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.