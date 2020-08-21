Man arrested in Hillsboro for refusing to stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year-old Christopher Bruce was taken to the Grand Forks County Jail on Friday after deputies say he ran from them.

Traill C. Sheriff Steve Hunt says a Trooper saw Bruce and knew he had a suspended license. The Trooper says when he pulled up behind him, he took off and eventually ended up running through yards and a Hillsboro hospital.

Bruce was arrested for failure to stop and a couple warrants.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.