Advertisement

Man arrested in Hillsboro for refusing to stop

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday night.
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Monday night.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 26-year-old Christopher Bruce was taken to the Grand Forks County Jail on Friday after deputies say he ran from them.

Traill C. Sheriff Steve Hunt says a Trooper saw Bruce and knew he had a suspended license. The Trooper says when he pulled up behind him, he took off and eventually ended up running through yards and a Hillsboro hospital.

Bruce was arrested for failure to stop and a couple warrants.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual motorcycle ride against child sexual happening this Sunday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
One Fargo family is continuing their fight against child sexual assault this weekend with the second annual Ride For Natalee fundraiser at Harley Davidson.

News

WFPS: No singing allowed indoors

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
West Fargo Public Schools say there will be no singing allowed indoors this school year.

News

News - 5:00PM News August 21 - Part 2

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - Second annual motorcycle ride against child sexual happening this Sunday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 21 - Part 1

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News August 21 - Part 1

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather - August 21

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News August 21 - Part 3

Updated: 36 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Man behind bars following altercation with his grandmother

Updated: 1 hour ago
On 08/20/2020 at approximately 11:16 pm the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a grandson fighting with his grandmother at 106 S Lohn Ave in the City of Fosston.

News

UPDATE: 8 members still without power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Outage reported in area of 42nd St. S. to 52nd Ave. S.