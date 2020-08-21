Local Universities officially welcome students back to campus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Minnesota State University Moorhead and North Dakota State University have officially welcomed students back to campus. This year however, things look a bit different. The COVID-19 Pandemic has forced both schools to make some changes. Including encouraging social distancing and the use of masks.

While discussing the changes they made to their welcome week festivites, MSUM Director of First Year Programs Julia Roland said, ”A student is assigned to a group of less than 20 so that they will be doing activities together but separate.”

NDSU Director of Residence Life Rian Nostrum also talked about the measures being taken by the university, saying that it is now on the shoulders of the individuals on campus, saying ”It really is going to take everybody taking their own responsibility for this to remain a vibrant place where we aren’t concerned about outbreaks.”

NDSU has completely changed how they move students in, spreading out the process over three days and scheduling times for students to move in. A change which has led to a much quieter scene than what is usually expected at move-in day.

Nostrom said that the next step is “working with students to make sure they take their personal accountability when they’re outside of their personal space and that they’re washing their hands, wearing their masks, and using safe practices as far as social distancing.”

MSUM is continuing their welcome week ritual, setting the atmosphere for the first day on campus.

“We have tried to do anything to get them really excited about being on campus and help them find their niche here, whatever that looks like.” Roland said.

Members of both schools say that while these may be difficult times to navigate, the students and staff are excited to return to campus, Roland saying that ”I think everyone is really just wanting so badly to be in person and face-to-face that they are just really accomodating and making any of the rules we’re asking them to follow work.”

Nostrum added that he is excited to see things return to some level of normalcy, saying ”I’ve worked on the campus for many years and so there was nothing more surreal than when we suddenly didn’t have students halfway through the spring semester. So it’s very exciting for me to actually be able to see the faces, be able to talk to students, be able to see the excitement that they have and that they really do desire to be here.”

Despite the unprecedented challenges they’re facing this fall, our local school remain committed to bringing students onto campus safely for that all-important first step into college life.

Welcome week will continue at both schools over the coming days, for a full list of events, just check their websites.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.