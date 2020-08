Mankato, MN (Valley News Live) - Republican, Lacy Johnson, is running against Ilhan Omar for a seat in Congress representing Minnesota’s 5th district. He lays out how he plans to defeat incumbent Omar and his opinion on if she really hates America.

